NVIDIA GeForce & AMD Radeon Graphics Cards Are Now Priced 70% Over MSRP, GPU Availability Worsens As We Enter Q4 2021

It looks like the pricing and availability of NVIDIA GeForce & AMD Radeon graphics cards have gotten far worse as GPU shortages continue as we enter Q4 2021. The latest data comes from 3DCenter who has been doing a great job at providing a visual representation of graphics card pricing and availability within the European region.

NVIDIA GeForce & AMD Radeon Graphics Card Prices & GPU Availability Worsens As We Reach The Last Quarter of 2021

Despite things improving, it looks like as we move forward through 2021, the GPU availability & prices for NVIDIA GeForce and AMD Radeon graphics cards become worse than before. We saw some signs of improvement in Q2 but since then, the prices have continued to go up & now sit at an average of 70% markup over the MSRP.

AMD CPU Vulnerability Found, Divulges Passwords As Non-Administrative User

Graphics Card Prices in 🇩🇪🇦🇹 Sep 19, 2021 👉 Wrong direction on availability and prices. 👉 RDNA2 +74% over MSRP, Ampere +70% over MSRP (avg of best offers, w/o 6600XT, 3070Ti, 3080Ti). 👉 Availability trend is bad since July, something need to happen.https://t.co/NoG9nfWLRP pic.twitter.com/XXHruCvn3w — 3DCenter.org (@3DCenter_org) September 20, 2021

The GPU market has been trying to recover ever since the recent crypto boom and the COVID-19 supply constraints which have hampered the industry but that recovery is starting to come to a halt, as reported by 3DCenter in the latest statistics. Compared to early August, NVIDIA graphics cards are now 70% expensive (vs 59%) while AMD graphics cards are 73% expensive (vs 64%). It's a small increase but it breaks the downward trend of NVIDIA and is the largest increase in price since May 2021.

What's worse is the fact that GPU supply is directly proportional to the pricing. We can see as the availability becomes worse, the prices start going up, and based on the trend, if this continues, then we can end up with 2x markup over MSRP by the beginning of Q4 2021.

Certain SKUs such as the Radeon RX 6800, Radeon RX 6800 XT, Radeon RX 6800 XT, Radeon RX 6600 XT, GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, RTX 3080 & RTX 3090 are hard to find. The AMD Radeon RX 6800 (Non-XT) and RX 6600 XT are almost like they don't exist anymore since it's the hardest card to find right now. The Big Navi RX 6800 series also have the highest markups with prices 100% over the MSRP.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series Graphics Card Prices (RDNA 2 GPUs) via 3DCenter:

EVGA X570 DARK Pictured In Detail, One of The Most Powerful AMD Ryzen AM4 Overclocking Motherboard To Date

6600XT 6700XT 6800 6800XT 6900XT Curmudgeon € 559-699 € 829-1132 1449-1709 € 1299-1950 € 1399-2069 € Alternate € 599-629 € 829-1159 N/A 1299 € 1499 € Caseking 587 € € 883-952 N/A N/A 1499-1789 € Computer Universe N/A N/A N/A N/A 1343-1693 € Equippr N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Galaxus N/A € 956-984 1799 € 1950 € 1901 € Hardwarecamp24 N/A 949 € N/A N/A 1439-1589 € Mindfactory € 559 N/A N/A 1299 € 1399-2069 € Notebook cheaper € 599-649 N/A N/A N/A 1499-1699 € ProShop 550 € N/A € 1099-1249 N/A 1599-2063 € List price € 380 € 479 € 579 € 649 999 € Surcharge from + 45% from + 73% from + 90% from + 100% from + 34% Change as of August 29 + 24pp + 14pp -5PP + 23pp + 8pp Availability ★★★ ☆☆ ★★★ ☆☆ ★★ ☆☆☆ ★★ ☆☆☆ ★★★ ☆☆

Over at NVIDIA's front, the newly released GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is the only one that has less than 30% markup over MSRP but the situation worsens with the likes of the RTX 3080, RTX 3070, RTX 3060, & their respective Ti variants all of which are around the 50% markup range. Following is NVIDIA's breakdown of prices.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Card Prices (Ampere GPUs) via 3DCenter:

3060 3060Ti 3070 3070Ti 3080 3080Ti 3090 Curmudgeon € 609-799 € 699-849 € 949-1260 € 1049-1496 1299-1821 € 1549-2249 € 2469-3632 € Alternate € 649-699 € 699-799 € 969-1139 1239 € 1299-1579 € 1699-2149 € 2499-2849 € Caseking N/A € 757 N/A N/A 1406-1563 € 1645-1896 € N/A Computer Universe N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 1511 € N/A Equippr N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 1549 € N/A Galaxus € 700-1280 € 754-1152 € 972-1605 1292-1496 € 1479 € 1605-1962 € 2799 € Hardwarecamp24 € 599-689 € 759 € 989-1029 N/A 1429 € 1749-1869 € 2599 € Mindfactory € 609-649 729 € 989 € N/A 1249 € 1689-1699 € N/A Notebook cheaper € 669 € 759-799 979 € N/A 1399 € 1649-1849 € N/A ProShop € 670-769 749-799 € € 884-899 N/A 1449-1599 € 1649-2099 € N/A List price € 329 € 419 € 519 € 619 € 719 1199 € 1549 € Surcharge from + 82% from + 67% from + 70% from + 69% from + 74% from + 26% from + 59% Change as of August 29 + 15pp + 10pp + 1pp + 16pp ± 0 + 9pp + 30pp Availability ★★★★ ☆ ★★★★ ☆ ★★★ ☆☆ ★★ ☆☆☆ ★★★ ☆☆ ★★★★ ☆ ★★★ ☆☆

Total Gaming GPU Sales Week 37 Nvidia GeForce Units 1825 = 72.85%

1825 = 72.85% AMD Radeon Units 680 = 27.15% Radeon Top 5 Selling Brand Line! RX 6600 XT 8GB= 190 Units.

RX 6700 XT 12GB= 170 Units.

RX 6900 XT 16GB = 160 Units.

RX 6800 16GB = 50 Units.

RX 580 8GB = 80 Units. Nvidia Top 5 Selling Brand Lines! RTX 3060 12GB = 730 Units.

RTX 3060Ti 8GB = 500 Units.

RTX 3080Ti 12GB = 190 Units.

RTX 3080 10GB = 95 Units.

RTX 3070 8GB = 80 Units.

Now, based on recent reports, it is likely that COVID-19 restrictions could once again result in limited production of graphics cards based on NVIDIA and AMD GPUs, hampering the recovery rate. Mainstream graphics cards such as the GeForce RTX 3060 series and Radeon RX 6600 XT could be severely affected by this. Furthermore, TSMC is expected to raise prices of 7nm chips which is what the RDNA 2 graphics cards are made on.

A 10% price increase for the 7nm node could further raise the prices of AMD's graphics cards which rely on TSMC for the production of its GPUs. NVIDIA on the other hand relies on Samsung's 8nm node & which has given the edge over AMD's Radeon RX 6000 series lineup since, unlike TSMC, Samsung doesn't have its 7nm production packed to full capacity with various orders from AMD and other chipmakers.