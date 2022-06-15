NVIDIA Game Ready 516.40 Driver Primes RTX Cards for RE2make, RE3make, and RE7 Ray Tracing; Adds Reflex Support for ICARUS

The latest NVIDIA Game Ready driver allows users to prepare for the already-live Ray Tracing update for Resident Evil 2 Remake, Resident Evil 3 Remake, and Resident Evil 7. This new update also brings an optimized performance for Fall Guys: Free For All, and also brings Reflex support for ICARUS.

So, let's get started with the Ray Tracing stuff. Game Ready Drivers include optimizations, enhancements, and more, to support the latest releases and newest title updates. The latest update brings several optimizations for five different popular games so they can support RTX ON features, giving players an even better experience when gaming on GeForce RTX graphics cards, desktops, and laptops.

As we said earlier, Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 got a ray tracing update that came with a next-gen version for PlayStation and Xbox consoles. The PC release adds Ray-Traced Global Illumination (RTGI) and Ray-Traced Reflections in a series of free updates, making each game more immersive and realistic.

Another game that also got a Ray Tracing upgrade was Jurassic World Evolution 2. Frontier’s critically acclaimed dinosaur park sim was released late last year with support for NVIDIA DLSS. Yesterday, a new game update launched alongside the Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Biosyn Expansion, introducing Ray-Traced Ambient Occlusion (RTAO) effects, making dinosaurs and the player's carefully-crafted dino parks look even better.

The NVIDIA Game Ready Driver also brings Reflex support for ICARUS. This newly-implemented feature allows more responsive gameplay by reducing end-to-end system latency. Additionally, nine more games have been added to NVIDIA's one-click optimal settings program which allows you to instantly configure game options for your system’s hardware, giving you smooth, optimized gameplay. The games that will support one-click optimal settings are as follows:

Dolmen

Evil Dead: The Game

Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach

My Time At Sandrock

Paradise Killer

Sniper Elite 5

V Rising

Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters

The NVIDIA Game Ready 516.40 Driver is currently available for download for all NVIDIA graphics card users. All you have to do is download the driver through GeForce NOW. You can also manually install the driver through NVIDIA's website.