NVIDIA has launched its GeForce Game Ready 471.11 WHQL drivers which enable the RTX ray-tracing & DLSS in DOOM Eternal. Not only that but the driver also enables RTX support in a few other titles while offering support for even more G-Sync compatible displays.

NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 471.11 WHQL Drivers Unleash RTX Support For DOOM Eternal - Time To Slay Demons With Some Raytracing Action!

DOOM Eternal is probably one of the bigger titles to support NVIDIA's RTX technology and GeForce Game Ready 471.11 WHQL drivers enable those in-game. DOOM Eternal will be leveraging from the ray-traced reflections and DLSS technology, offering both superior image quality and higher frame rate as you hunt down demons. In addition to DOOM, LEGO Builder's Journey will also feature ray-traced effects along with DLSS while also the driver also adds DLSS for Rust, and F1 2021 too.

NVIDIA Brings RTX Tech To Red Dead Redemption 2, Doom Eternal Rainbow Six: Siege & More Games

NVIDIA has also announced brand new G-Sync compatible displays with its GeForce 471.11 WHQL Game Ready drivers. They can be seen in the table below:

MANUFACTURER MODEL HDR SIZE LCD Type Resolution VRR Range AOC AG274US4R6B Yes 27" IPS 3840x2160 (4K) 48-144Hz AOC AG254FWG8R4 Yes 24.5" IPS 1920x1080 (FHD) 48-144Hz ASUS VG28UQL1A No 28" IPS 3840x2160 (4K) 48-144Hz LG 32GN650/32GN63T Yes 32" IPS 2560x1440 (QHD) 60-144Hz

NVIDIA DLSS Linux Support For Proton

NVIDIA DLSS support for Vulkan API games is now available on Proton, enabling Linux gamers to use the dedicated AI Tensor Cores of their GeForce RTX GPUs to accelerate frame rates in DOOM Eternal, No Man’s Sky, and Wolfenstein: Youngblood. Support for DLSS-enhanced DirectX titles running via Proton will follow this Fall. To enable Proton through your GNU/Linux Steam application, and use NVIDIA DLSS in supported titles: Download and install our new Linux driver Install and Launch Steam At the top of the menu bar, select “Steam” and click on “Settings” in the dropdown menu To the left of the Settings pop-up window, select “Steam Play” at the bottom of the list Check “Enable Steam Play for supported titles” and “Enable Steam Play for all other titles” Next to the “Run other Titles with” category, there is a drop-down menu. Choose Proton Experimental Load and play a supported DLSS game

NVIDIA Game Ready 471.11 WHQL Fixed Issues in this Release

[World of Warcraft: Shadowlands]: Random flicker may occur in certain locations in the game

[3206341]

[3206341] [SLI][GeForce GTX 980M]: The system locks with a black screen upon booting into Windows.

no repro with 457.51. [3266090]

no repro with 457.51. [3266090] [Surround][GeForce RTX 3090]: With Surround active, setting Bezel Correction disables

Surround. [3286449]

Surround. [3286449] [Crossfire][GeForce Experience][FreeStyle]: Freestyle might not work on Crossfire after the

game is updated. [200736765]

game is updated. [200736765] [HDR]: Some specific HDMI displays might show some flickering in HDR mode. [200729987]

[Steam VR game]: Stuttering and lagging occur upon launching a game while any GPU

hardware monitoring tool is running in the background. [3152190]

hardware monitoring tool is running in the background. [3152190] [NVIDIA Ampere GPU]: Colors may appear incorrect in games if sharpen Freestyle filter is

used with HDR enabled. [200658208]

used with HDR enabled. [200658208] The display may flicker or lose signal when launching a game on an adaptive-sync VRR monitor in multi-monitor configuration when sharing the same display mode [3314055]

DisplayPort monitor may not wake from sleep when connected in extended mode with an

HDMI 2.1 display that is powered off. [3281998]

NVIDIA Game Ready 471.11 WHQL Windows 10 Issues