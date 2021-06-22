NVIDIA has launched its GeForce Game Ready 471.11 WHQL drivers which enable the RTX ray-tracing & DLSS in DOOM Eternal. Not only that but the driver also enables RTX support in a few other titles while offering support for even more G-Sync compatible displays.
NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 471.11 WHQL Drivers Unleash RTX Support For DOOM Eternal - Time To Slay Demons With Some Raytracing Action!
DOOM Eternal is probably one of the bigger titles to support NVIDIA's RTX technology and GeForce Game Ready 471.11 WHQL drivers enable those in-game. DOOM Eternal will be leveraging from the ray-traced reflections and DLSS technology, offering both superior image quality and higher frame rate as you hunt down demons. In addition to DOOM, LEGO Builder's Journey will also feature ray-traced effects along with DLSS while also the driver also adds DLSS for Rust, and F1 2021 too.
NVIDIA has also announced brand new G-Sync compatible displays with its GeForce 471.11 WHQL Game Ready drivers. They can be seen in the table below:
MANUFACTURER
MODEL
HDR
SIZE
LCD Type
Resolution
VRR Range
AOC
AG274US4R6B
Yes
27"
IPS
3840x2160 (4K)
48-144Hz
AOC
AG254FWG8R4
Yes
24.5"
IPS
1920x1080 (FHD)
48-144Hz
ASUS
VG28UQL1A
No
28"
IPS
3840x2160 (4K)
48-144Hz
LG
32GN650/32GN63T
Yes
32"
IPS
2560x1440 (QHD)
60-144Hz
NVIDIA DLSS Linux Support For Proton
NVIDIA DLSS support for Vulkan API games is now available on Proton, enabling Linux gamers to use the dedicated AI Tensor Cores of their GeForce RTX GPUs to accelerate frame rates in DOOM Eternal, No Man’s Sky, and Wolfenstein: Youngblood. Support for DLSS-enhanced DirectX titles running via Proton will follow this Fall.
To enable Proton through your GNU/Linux Steam application, and use NVIDIA DLSS in supported titles: