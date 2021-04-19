NVIDIA DLSS Reportedly Coming to Call of Duty: Warzone This Week

NVIDIA DLSS support is reportedly coming to Call of Duty: Warzone this week, according to a newsletter sent out by NVIDIA a couple of days ago. As you can see in the headline below, the update should be available on Thursday, April 22nd.

NVIDIA DLSS Will Be Added to Unity Engine Before the End of 2021

The arrival of NVIDIA's Deep Learning Super Sampling tech into Infinity Ward's extremely popular free-to-play Battle Royale shooter was actually announced in early January, though we never had a proper ETA until now.

NVIDIA DLSS support will be added on top of NVIDIA Reflex, which is already available in Call of Duty: Warzone to lower the system latency of GeForce graphics card owners. The image reconstruction technology has recently seen a surge in adoption among game developers thanks to the official Unreal Engine 4 plugin. Later this year, Unity will also integrate NVIDIA DLSS into its High Definition Render Pipeline (HDRP).

Call of Duty: Warzone is currently suffering from the zombie invasion brought by Season Two. The zombies are slowly but surely spreading across the Verdansk map.