NVIDIA Bringing GTX 1050 Ti Back From The Dead To Meet AIB Demand

The Pascal-based NVIDIA GTX 1050 Ti is a card that hasn't been spotted in the green jungles of NVIDIA's AIB ecosystem since the past two years. Like a phoenix rising from the ashes of the smoldering fire that is the GPU market in 2021, the NVIDIA GTX 1050 Ti is officially returning from the dead as NVIDIA struggles to meet overwhelming demand.

NVIDIA bringing Pascal GPUs back from the dead to stave off some of the supply

The news was broken by TechYesCity (via Videocardz) and highlights the demand/supply situation that is currently prevailing in the global GPU market. With cryptocurrencies booming, TSMC bottlenecked to high heaven and COVID-induced delays plaguing the supply chain, we are looking at one of the worst GPU markets in history (or the best, depending on your perspective). In fact, NVIDIA has decided to bring back a Pascal-based GPU that has been dead for over 2 years now: the GTX 1050 Ti.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Being Sold in Pakistan Weeks Before Launch, Priced at an Outrageous $750 US By Official Dealers

The GP107, 4GB affair will certainly not win any performance benchmarks but will be able to seriously supplement NVIDIA's bread and butter low-end shipments - which have been hit particularly hard. With the cost of Ampere GPUs high due to lack of materials, it makes sense for the company to shift the lower end lineups to an older architecture (at a very affordable price point). Unfortunately, however, this card, in 2021, will offer little more than just very basic gaming performance (at low settings, 1080p) and would likely only be bought by OEM builders that are looking to ship their units with the cheapest "discrete" graphics card possible.

Another interesting point that Videocardz mentions is that the current DAG file of Ethereum requires over 4GB of vRAM to be able to be mined - which means that the 1050 Ti will not be targetted by scalpers or miners - making it the ideal low-end GPU. To all those waiting to get their hands on a GPU - I also have a ray of hope. Ethereum is getting ready to transition to proof of stake sometime this year and it should mark the beginning of the end of power-hungry GPU mining as the rest of the ecosystem follows suit.

Unfortunately, however, we do not expect the market to improve until late 2021 (if at all) and you would best lookout for limited close-to-MSRP supply runs on large etailers like Amazon (or direct from AIBs) to secure a unit for yourself.