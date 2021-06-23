NVIDIA and Bethesda have partnered up to unveil their brand new DOOM Eternal GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Demon Slayer Bundles. The bundle which will be part of an open raffle will be available during a limited time period in limited quantities, starting today.

NVIDIA X Bethesda DOOM Eternal GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Demon Slayer Bundle Announced - Starting at $1450 US For RTX 3080 Ti, Game Code, $100 Gift Card & More

Just yesterday, NVIDIA delivered its latest Game Ready Drivers which enabled RTX & DLSS support in DOOM Eternal. To celebrate this partnership, NVIDIA and Bethesda have announced the Demon Slayer Bundles. These 300 bundles will be part of an open reservation raffle which starts today at 5 AM (MST) and runs through the 7th of July (11:59 PM MST). A total of 300 lucky winners will be able to grab this bundle and will be notified through email on the 8th of July. The raffle will be applicable to residents of the US, Canada, EU, and Australia.

DOOM Eternal Gets RTX Raytracing & DLSS Support With NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 471.11 WHQL Drivers

As for the Demon Slayer bundle itself, the whole thing packs the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti FE or Founders Edition variant which alone is worth a whopping $1199 US. Other stuff includes a DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition Game Code, a $100 Bethesda Gear Store Digital Gift Card, an exclusive and NVIDIA-themed Titanium DOOM Eternal T-Shirt, a DOOM Eternal Titanium Slayer Mini toy, and an oversized mousepad with the DOOM Eternal: The Ancients Gods theme.

I would say that people that do obtain this bundle will be really lucky as they are not only getting an RTX 3080 Ti graphics card at MSRP but also additional goodies which make up the rest of the costs.

Launch Details

· DOOM GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Reservation Raffle

· Launch Date: June 23, 2021

· Retail: $1450 USD

· Taxes and shipping will be calculated at checkout

Features

· Limited Production

· Only 300 worldwide!

· Available to legal residents of

· US & Canada through the Bethesda Gear Store

· EU & Australia

Raffle Process (Overview)

Starts – June 23, 2021, 5:00 AM (MST)

Ends – July 7, 2021, 11:59 PM (MST)

Drawing & announcement of winners – July 8, 2021

Duration of reservation – 48 hours from email send-out

Arrives in split shipments

$100 Bethesda Gear Store Digital Gift Card & DOOM Eternal Game Code — July 2021 via Email

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Graphics Card & DOOM Eternal Ancient Gods Oversized Mouse Pad— July 2021

Exclusive DOOM Eternal Titanium Slayer Mini Collectible Statue & Exclusive NVIDIA-themed Titanium DOOM Eternal Tee— September 2021 Created by Development Plus, Inc (DPI)