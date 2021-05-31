DOOM Eternal to Be Featured in NVIDIA’s Computex 2021 Keynote

A new DOOM Eternal announcement could be coming today, as Bethesda seems to be teasing something for today.

The publisher's Official Twitter profile confirmed that the latest entry in the series will be featured in today's NVIDIA's Computex keynote, where the company is officially unveiling the RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti graphics card. According to Bethesda, the game has never looked as good, so it is likely the publisher will announce official ray tracing support for the game.

Don't miss @NVIDIAGeForce's Computex special event featuring @DOOM Eternal.

🔥 Hell never looked so good.

📅 May 31 at 10pm PT

DOOM Eternal is among the best-looking games released in recent times, so ray tracing is sure to make the game look even more amazing. It certainly does with the Pascal “Marty McFly” Gilcher’s RayTraced Global Illumination shader for ReShade, which makes use of Path Tracing to introduce a visual effect that's close to real ray tracing.

DOOM Eternal launched last year on PC and consoles, and it is a worthy continuation of the series, as highlighted by Chris in his review.

DOOM Eternal is a brilliant game, one that is a worthy successor to the previous release. While the game does stumble here and there, trying to be something that it really shouldn't be, the outstanding gameplay more than makes up for any issues. Going by the campaign alone, DOOM Eternal is well worth your time and money, particularly so if you liked Doom. I'm not sold on the multiplayer, as it feels just a bit too threadbare.

DOOM Eternal is not out on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide.