NVIDIA Ampere GA103 GPU Makes Desktop Debut In GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Graphics Cards

NVIDIA's recently introduced Ampere GA103 GPU has made its desktop debut in the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card.

NVIDIA Ampere GA103 GPU Comes To Desktop In GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Graphics Cards

The NVIDIA Ampere GA103 GPU is a power-optimized SKU that sits between the GA104 and the GA102 GPU cores. It was officially intended for the mobility segment in the form of the GeForce 3080 Ti chip since the GA102 GPU was a bit too power-hungry for the laptop platform. The chips that aren't making their way to the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti mobility GPU end up recycled by NVIDIA for their GeForce RTX 3060 Ti lineup.

ZOTAC has now listed several custom GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics cards that feature the GA103 GPU and more specifically, the GA103-200 variant. The original design came with the GA104-200 GPU core and in both cases, the RTX 3060 Ti ends up with a cut-down core design. The RTX 3060 Ti rocks 1280 lower cores than the full GA104 configuration and 2816 lower cores than the full GA103 configuration. With that said, all models based on the GA103 and GA104 GPU SKUs feature similar specs and besides some internal power and clock management, the high-level specs remain the same. Following are the variants from ZOTAC that are equipped with the GA103 GPU core:







While the NVIDIA GA103 & GA104 variants can be distinguished by their product names with the former using an 'X' at the end, it looks like having both GA104 and GA103 GPUs going into the RTX 3060 Ti graphics card will help improve the supply of the graphics card further. As of now, only the ZOTAC China outlet is listing this card which means that it may be intended for a specific market, mainly APAC (Asia Pacific) and it remains to be seen whether we will see any GA103 based graphics cards in other markets or not.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Card Specifications

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU Name Ampere GA102-350? Ampere GA102-300 Ampere GA102-225 Ampere GA102-220? Ampere GA102-200 Ampere GA104-400 Ampere GA104-400 Ampere GA104-300 Ampere GA104-200

Ampere GA103-200 Ampere GA106-300 Ampere GA106-150

Ampere GA107-300? Process Node Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Die Size 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 (GA104) 276mm2 276mm2 (GA106) Transistors 28 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion (GA104) 13.2 Billion 13.2 Billion (GA106) CUDA Cores 10752 10496 10240 8960 8704 6144 6144 5888 4864 3584 2560 TMUs / ROPs 336 / 112 328 / 112 320 / 112 280 / 104 272 / 96 184 / 96 184 / 96 184 / 96 152 / 80 112 / 64 80 / 32 Tensor / RT Cores 336 / 84 328 / 82 320 / 80 280 / 70 272 / 68 184 / 46 184 / 46 184 / 46 152 / 38 112 / 28 80 / 20 Base Clock 1560 MHz 1400 MHz 1365 MHz TBA 1440 MHz TBA 1575 MHz 1500 MHz 1410 MHz 1320 MHz 1552 MHz Boost Clock 1860 MHz 1700 MHz 1665 MHz TBA 1710 MHz TBA 1770 MHz 1730 MHz 1665 MHz 1780 MHz 1777 MHz FP32 Compute 40 TFLOPs 36 TFLOPs 34 TFLOPs TBA 30 TFLOPs TBA 22 TFLOPs 20 TFLOPs 16 TFLOPs 13 TFLOPs 9.1 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs 74 RFLOPs 69 TFLOPs 67 TFLOPs TBA 58 TFLOPs TBA 44 TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs 32 TFLOPs 25 TFLOPs 18.2 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs TBA 285 TOPs 273 TOPs TBA 238 TOPs TBA 183 TOPs 163 TOPs 192 TOPs 101 TOPs 72.8 TOPs Memory Capacity 24 GB GDDR6X 24 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X 10 GB GDDR6X 16 GB GDDR6X 8 GB GDDR6X 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 12 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 384-bit 384-bit 384-bit 384-bit 320-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 192-bit 128-bit Memory Speed 21 Gbps 19.5 Gbps 19 Gbps 19 Gbps 19 Gbps 21 Gbps 19 Gbps 14 Gbps 14 Gbps 16 Gbps 14 Gbps Bandwidth 1008 GB/s 936 GB/s 912 Gbps 912 Gbps 760 GB/s 672 GB/s 608 GB/s 448 GB/s 448 GB/s 384 GB/s 224 GB/s TGP 450W 350W 350W 350W 320W ~300W 290W 220W 175W 170W 130W (GA106)

115W (GA107) Price (MSRP / FE) TBD $1499 US $1199 $999 US? $699 US $599 US? $599 US $499 US $399 US $329 US $249 US Launch (Availability) TBD 24th September 2020 3rd June 2021 11th January 2022 17th September 2020 Q1 2022? 10th June, 2021 29th October 2020 2nd December 2020 25th February 2021 27th January 2022

News Source: Momomo_US