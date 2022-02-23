  ⋮  

NVIDIA Ampere GA103 GPU Makes Desktop Debut In GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Graphics Cards

By Hassan Mujtaba
NVIDIA's recently introduced Ampere GA103 GPU has made its desktop debut in the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card.

The NVIDIA Ampere GA103 GPU is a power-optimized SKU that sits between the GA104 and the GA102 GPU cores. It was officially intended for the mobility segment in the form of the GeForce 3080 Ti chip since the GA102 GPU was a bit too power-hungry for the laptop platform. The chips that aren't making their way to the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti mobility GPU end up recycled by NVIDIA for their GeForce RTX 3060 Ti lineup.

NVIDIA Driver Features Support for Elden Ring, Witch Queen, and Warhammer III; DLSS Now Available in 150+ Games

ZOTAC has now listed several custom GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics cards that feature the GA103 GPU and more specifically, the GA103-200 variant. The original design came with the GA104-200 GPU core and in both cases, the RTX 3060 Ti ends up with a cut-down core design. The RTX 3060 Ti rocks 1280 lower cores than the full GA104 configuration and 2816 lower cores than the full GA103 configuration. With that said, all models based on the GA103 and GA104 GPU SKUs feature similar specs and besides some internal power and clock management, the high-level specs remain the same. Following are the variants from ZOTAC that are equipped with the GA103 GPU core:

While the NVIDIA GA103 & GA104 variants can be distinguished by their product names with the former using an 'X' at the end, it looks like having both GA104 and GA103 GPUs going into the RTX 3060 Ti graphics card will help improve the supply of the graphics card further. As of now, only the ZOTAC China outlet is listing this card which means that it may be intended for a specific market, mainly APAC (Asia Pacific) and it remains to be seen whether we will see any GA103 based graphics cards in other markets or not.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Card Specifications

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GBNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GBNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
GPU NameAmpere GA102-350?Ampere GA102-300Ampere GA102-225Ampere GA102-220?Ampere GA102-200Ampere GA104-400Ampere GA104-400Ampere GA104-300Ampere GA104-200
Ampere GA103-200		Ampere GA106-300Ampere GA106-150
Ampere GA107-300?
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die Size628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2 (GA104)276mm2276mm2 (GA106)
Transistors28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion (GA104)13.2 Billion13.2 Billion (GA106)
CUDA Cores10752104961024089608704614461445888486435842560
TMUs / ROPs336 / 112328 / 112320 / 112280 / 104272 / 96184 / 96184 / 96184 / 96152 / 80112 / 6480 / 32
Tensor / RT Cores336 / 84328 / 82320 / 80280 / 70272 / 68184 / 46184 / 46184 / 46152 / 38112 / 2880 / 20
Base Clock1560 MHz1400 MHz1365 MHzTBA1440 MHzTBA1575 MHz1500 MHz1410 MHz1320 MHz1552 MHz
Boost Clock1860 MHz1700 MHz1665 MHzTBA1710 MHzTBA1770 MHz1730 MHz1665 MHz1780 MHz1777 MHz
FP32 Compute40 TFLOPs36 TFLOPs34 TFLOPsTBA30 TFLOPsTBA22 TFLOPs20 TFLOPs16 TFLOPs13 TFLOPs9.1 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPs74 RFLOPs69 TFLOPs67 TFLOPsTBA58 TFLOPsTBA44 TFLOPs40 TFLOPs32 TFLOPs25 TFLOPs18.2 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPsTBA285 TOPs273 TOPsTBA238 TOPsTBA183 TOPs163 TOPs192 TOPs101 TOPs72.8 TOPs
Memory Capacity24 GB GDDR6X24 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X10 GB GDDR6X16 GB GDDR6X8 GB GDDR6X8 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR612 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR6
Memory Bus384-bit384-bit384-bit384-bit320-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit192-bit128-bit
Memory Speed21 Gbps19.5 Gbps19 Gbps19 Gbps19 Gbps21 Gbps19 Gbps14 Gbps14 Gbps16 Gbps14 Gbps
Bandwidth1008 GB/s936 GB/s912 Gbps912 Gbps760 GB/s672 GB/s608 GB/s448 GB/s448 GB/s384 GB/s224 GB/s
TGP450W350W350W350W320W~300W290W220W175W170W130W (GA106)
115W (GA107)
Price (MSRP / FE)TBD$1499 US$1199$999 US?$699 US$599 US?$599 US$499 US$399 US$329 US$249 US
Launch (Availability)TBD24th September 20203rd June 202111th January 202217th September 2020Q1 2022?10th June, 202129th October 20202nd December 202025th February 202127th January 2022

News Source: Momomo_US

