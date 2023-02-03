NVIDIA Ada AD106 & AD107 GPUs Pictured, Coming To Mainstream Laptops & Desktops

NVIDIA's upcoming Ada GPUs which include the AD106 and AD107 have been pictured & will soon be powering mainstream desktops & laptops.

NVIDIA Ada Mainstream GPUs Pictured: AD106 Measures Around 190mm2, AD107 Measures Around 160mm2

We know that NVIDIA is working on its next-generation Ada mainstream GPUs, the AD106 and the AD107. In fact, we have talked about certain SKUs that will be featured on a few upcoming desktop graphics cards previously. Now, Moore's Law is Dead has new pictures of these two GPUs and they look like any other chip that we have seen before.

The pictures show us the top view of the GPU dies. The labels aren't visible so it's uncertain what SKUs these are but based on the adhesive on the side of the AD106 GPU, it looks like these might be laptop SKUs. The AD106 GPU powers the GeForce RTX 4070 laptop chip while the AD107 GPUs will power the RTX 4060 and RTX 4050 laptop chips.

NVIDIA Ada AD106 & AD107 GPUs for mainstream GeForce RTX desktops and laptops have been pictured. (Image Credits: Moore's Law is Dead)

Moore's Law is Dead also shares the expected die sizes of these GPUs. The Ada AD106 GPU is said to measure around 180-190mm2 which puts it around 30% smaller than the GA106 GPU while the AD107 GPU should measure around 150-160mm2 and should be 20% smaller than the GA107 GPU. Following are the die sizes of the GPUs:

GA106 GPU (Ampere) - 276mm 2

276mm GA107 GPU (Ampere) - 200mm 2

200mm AD106 GPU (Ada) - 180-190mm 2

180-190mm AD107 GPU (Ada) - 150-160mm2

So far, we haven't really confirmed any AD107 GPUs for the desktop side but the GeForce RTX 4060 is expected to utilize the AD106-350-A1 GPU, a cut-down version of the full AD106 graphics chip, and based on rumors, it should pack 34 SMs or 4352 CUDA cores, an 8 GB GDDR6 memory running at 18 Gbps across a 128-bit bus interface, providing the card with 288 GB/s of bandwidth. There's also 32 MB of L2 cache on board the GPU which is an 8x increase over the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti.

The first NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070, RTX 4060, and RTX 4050 laptops aren't expected until the 22nd of February as the company is first focused to get high-end options out next week. It is stated that NVIDIA's AD107 (RTX 4060 / RTX 4050) laptops will start at $999 US while AD106 (RTX 4070) laptops will start at $1500 US.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Ada Laptop GPUs 'Official':

GPU Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Process Node TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N GPU Core AD103 AD104 AD106 AD107 AD107 GPU SKU GN21-X11 GN21-X9 GN21-X6 GN21-X4 GN21-X2 CUDA Cores 9728 7424 4608 3072 2560 VRAM 16 GB 12 GB 8 GB 8 GB 6 GB Memory Bus 256-bit 192-bit 128-bit 128-bit 96-bit Boost Clock 1455 - 2040 MHz 1350 - 2280 MHz 1230 - 2175 MHz 1470 - 2370 MHz 1605 - 2370 MHz TBP 80 - 150 W (+25W DB) 60 - 150 W (+25W DB) 35 - 115 W (+25W DB) 35 - 115 W (+25W DB) 35 - 115 W (+25W DB)