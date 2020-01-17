CoD: Modern Warfare Crowns NPD Charts for Third Straight Month, 2010s Top 20 Revealed

The NPD Group has released their full North American sales data for December 2019, but the month wasn’t quite as merry as it could've been for the industry. Consumers spent $2.98 billion on games and hardware, down 15 percent compared to December 2018. Despite plenty of great bundles on offer, hardware sales were down 17 percent year on year. Nintendo Switch was again #1 for the month, gaining sales year-on-year, but the flagging PS4 and Xbox One continue to drag the overall hardware numbers down.

On the software front, no new games hit the top 20. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare extended its streak at #1 to three months, while Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order once again took the #2 position. Good ol’ dependable Madden and NBA 2K rose back up to #3 and #4, while Luigi’s Mansion 3 surprisingly got a boost back to #5. Meanwhile, Pokemon Sword and Shield sputtered somewhat, and Death Stranding fell all the way off the list.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Donating DLC Pack Proceeds to Australian Wildfire Relief

Here are December’s top 20 games according to NPD:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Madden NFL 20 NBA 2K20 Luigi’s Mansion 3 Pokemon Sword Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Pokemon Shield Minecraft Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption II FIFA 20 Just Dance 2020 Need for Speed Heat The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Super Mario Party Ring Fit Adventure

And here are your top 10 best selling games for 2019. Gotta give it to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for sneaking on there over 5 years after the original Wii U game’s release:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare NBA 2K20 Madden NFL 20 Borderlands 3 Mortal Kombat 11 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Kingdom Hearts III The Division 2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Finally, as a bonus, here are the top 20 games of the 2010s!

Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Black Ops Call of Duty: Black Ops II Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Call of Duty: Black Ops III Call Of Duty: Ghosts Red Dead Redemption II Call of Duty: WWII Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Minecraft Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 Skyrim Mario Kart 8 Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Battlefield 1 Battlefield 4 Destiny The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Star Wars Battlefront (2015)

Phew, that’s a lot of Call of Duty! What games did you pick up in December? Do any of the NPD numbers from the past month (or decade) surprise you?