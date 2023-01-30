Carl Pei Confirms That Nothing Phone (2) is Coming Later This Year

It seems like Carl Pei and the team behind Nothing is satisfied with the sales of Nothing Phone (1) that they have already started working on the Nothing Phone (2) and if all goes accordingly, the phone will be coming out later this year. However, this time around, there will be some changes.

Nothing Phone (2) will release later this year including in the U.S.

While speaking to Inverse, Carl Pei confirmed that Nothing Phone (2) will be releasing in 2023, and while it is sad that we don't know the exact date or details about the phone, you should expect the middle of this year for the phone to come out.

However, that is not even the most exciting part. Unlike the original offering, the Nothing Phone (2) will be released in the United States as well, and that too, without delay. This is what Pei said,

We couldn’t do it earlier because we were only in our second year and our hands were tied building the team as we were building the products. Now as we’re on a more solid footing, we can take a step forward.

For those who don't know, the original Nothing Phone (1) launched in most of Europe and some regions worldwide but never made up to the United States. Despite Nothing launching a "beta membership", the same scale of launch never really happened. However, even if you manage to get your hands on the phone in the U.S., you will still be missing out on some international radios that have shoddy support, at best.

Thankfully, with the Nothing Phone (2) you will not have to wait for it because Pei has talked about how it will have all the carrier certifications, something that wasn't previously possible due to the lack of resources.

Sadly, that is all we know about the Nothing Phone (2) as Pei decided to remain tight-lipped about the upcoming device. However, I do hope that it is a flagship and still maintains all the quirkiness of the original because that was perhaps one of the most original smartphones we managed to see in a market that is overly saturated.