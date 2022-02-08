Nothing Ear (1) Gains Siri and Google Assistant Functionality

If you remember, OnePlus founder Carl Pei started Nothing, a new brand that makes true wireless earbuds. Nothing's Ear (1) was launched back in July of last year but did not come with a virtual assistant. Now, the Ear (1) true wireless earbuds buds have gained support for Siri as well as Google Assistant. The Ear (1) are now directly in competition with Apple's AirPods, narrowing the feature gap. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Nothing Launches Siri and Google Assistant Support For Its Ear (1) True Wireless Earbuds

Nothing's Ear (1) is priced at $99 which comes with an in-ear design. Active Noise Cancellation, and transparency mode. It also comes with a USB-C charging case with Qi wireless charging. The Ear (1) only supports a fast pairing process when connecting with Android phones. On the iPhone, users have to pair them manually through Bluetooth settings. While the Ear (1) and AirPods feature various differences, it now supports a virtual assistant - Google Assistant and Siri as well.

M2 MacBook Pro to Launch in March This Year, Claim Supply Chain Sources

The Nothing Ear (1) features three mics in each earbud, lighter buds compared to the AirPods, and Bluetooth 5.2 for enhanced connectivity. However, due to the absence of the H1 chip, Ear (1) is not eligible for Apple's auto-pairing process. The newly added support for Siri and Google Assistant is a more than welcome addition.

Alexa, play "Nothing Else Matters" Yeah, it's time to say hey to Google and Siri. Voice Assistance is now available for your ear (1). — Nothing (@nothing) February 7, 2022

Since its launch, Nothing Ear (1) has performed well in terms of sales with over 400,000 units sold. There are two color options to choose from, black and white. Carl Pei has also said that Nothing will launch a variety of connected devices and build an ecosystem. We will share more details on the subject as soon as more information is available.

This is all there is to it, folks. How did you like the new addition? Share your valuable insights with us in the comments section below.