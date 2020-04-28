Nomura: I Hope to Release FFVII Remake Part 2 ASAP; Next Game(s) Won’t Completely Deviate From the Original, Kitase Says

How long will fans have to wait for Final Fantasy Remake Part 2? According to director Tetsuya Nomura, this depends on which team handles the individual production parts.

In the freshly-released Final Fantasy VII Remake Ultimania, which is a massive guide and lore book for the remake, Nomura was quoted for saying that he hopes to have Final Fantasy VII Remake part 2 to be out as soon as possible. The release schedule, however, depends on which team will handle the production parts. “It depends on which team handles it”, the director said (as translated by @aitaikimochi) If we divide the work in large parts, it’ll take longer. If we separate the work in smaller parts, it’ll be a shorter amount of time. I hope to have the next part out ASAP.”

FFVII Remake Part 2 Weapons Possibly Shown Off Through The Game’s Digital Art Book

Back in November of last year, Square Enix confirmed that the team is already working on the 2nd part of the Remake, but a release frame hasn’t been announced yet.

The new Ultimania also contains some quotes from producer Yoshinori Kitase, who had something that say about the upcoming parts of the Remake. While the main story events in FFVII Remake Part 1 are pretty the same as in the original, the game does contain unexpected story twists that might impact the overall perception of the game. According to Kitase, however, for the future parts, the team doesn’t have any intentions to completely deviate from the original game.

Whether this means that the team intends to abstain themselves from additional story twists remains to be seen. It’s good to learn, however, that the next parts of the remake will likely stay close to the original.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 1 is available globally now for PlayStation. Last week, we reported on some character weapons that might appear in the Remake Part II.