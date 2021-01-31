Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 Will Throw off Players’ Expectations, Producer Says

The second part of the Final Fantasy VII Remake is going to throw off players' expectations, according to the producer.

Speaking at CEDEC + Kyushu Online 2020, producer Yoshinori Kitase commented on the second part of the remake that is currently in development, saying that the team wants to develop a game that not only lives up to the fans' expectations but also throws them off. This is something that has been done already in the first part of the remake, but the wording used by Kitase, as reported by translator @aitaikimochi, seems to hint at something much bigger.

During the talk, Final Fantasy VII Remake co-director Naoki Hamaguchi also commented on the development team, saying that the new staff that joined since the release of the remake's first part last year specifically wanted to work on the second part because they played the remake. The new staff is providing new ideas to improve the game's action battle system.

The Final Fantasy VII Remake second part is not going to be released anytime soon, but it seems like fans will soon be able to return to Midgard. Rumors from a reliable source revealed earlier this month that a PlayStation 5 upgrade is in the works which could possibly be announced on February 13th.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is now available on PlayStation 4 worldwide. We will keep you updated on the second part of the remake as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.