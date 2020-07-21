Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 Now in Full Development, Nomura Wants to Release It ‘ASAP’

Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 is now in full development, according to game director Tetsuya Nomura, who was recently interviewed by Japanese magazine Famitsu. While the latest issue isn't out yet, some folks managed to get their hands on it all the same. Japanese blog Ryokutya posted some tidbits, and Twitter user aitaikimochi translated them.

Apparently, Nomura also said that the goal is to release Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 'as soon as possible'.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 Development Will Not Be Impacted by Remote Working in the Long Term, Producer Says

We know that everyone wants the next installment quickly. We would also like to deliver it as soon as possible. Since we were also able to see the line of quality from the first installment, we hope to make the next installment even better in quality that can make for an even better experience. We would like to get it out as soon as possible, so please wait for it. I think we can clearly convey the direction when we officially announce the next installment.

Another tidbit about Aerith's character was shared in the interview.

Characters are able to see the Whispers once they come into contact with Aerith. As for when Aerith starts seeing them? That is something I cannot answer at this time.

While we wait for Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2, here's an excerpt from our review for the first installment.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is a masterful modernization of the series' classic formula. The game is an extremely solid JRPG that looks, sounds and plays great, despite some pacing issues and linearity. That said, the unexpected story twists may sour the experience a bit for those who expected a faithful remake.

As a reminder, the PlayStation 4 exclusivity will expire one year after the original release, meaning that the game could land on PC and/or Xbox as soon as April 2021. It is likely that the same timed exclusivity will be in place for Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2.