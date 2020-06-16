There’s “No Way” The PlayStation 5 Will Cost Over $499, Former Xbox Executive Albert Penello Says

The PlayStation 5 is not going to cost over $499, according to former Xbox Executive Albert Penello.

Commenting on a PlayStation 5 price rumor, the former Xbox exec said that, while he believes in the saying "never say never", the console is never going to cost more than $499. This is definitely reassuring, as Penello has worked for years in the industry and he surely knows a thing or two regarding console pricing.

I believe in the saying "never say never" But I gotta say never. No way this console is over $499. — Albert Penello (@albertpenello) June 12, 2020

With the information that has been revealed at this time, it's difficult to predict the price for both the regular PlayStation 5 and the Digital Edition. Back in April, Mark Cerny hinted that the console could cost a bit more than most anticipated, as the price will be appealing to gamers in light of its features.

Me: There's always been a general range of launch pricing. Will the next console hew to that range? @cerny: I believe that we will be able to release it at an SRP [suggested retail price] that will be appealing to gamers in light of its advanced feature set. Me: Meaning that it may cost a bit more but what you're getting is well worth it? @cerny: That's about all I can say about it.

The PlayStation 5 will launch in two different models, a regular model featuring a Blueray drive and the Digital Edition, as confirmed last week during the Future of Gaming digital event. The latter will obviously cost less, but the final pricing for both models has yet to be confirmed.

At launch, we will offer two options: a PlayStation 5 console with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive and a PlayStation 5 Digital Edition without a disc drive. The PS5 gameplay experience will be the same, so the choice is all yours. While there are some slight differences in the look of each model, for the overall design, we wanted to deliver a console that’s bold, stunning, and unlike any previous generation of PlayStation.

The PlayStation 5 console launches later this year worldwide.