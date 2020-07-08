After dropping a massive Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 20161 last Wednesday, the Windows development team is apparently taking a break. Or perhaps working on perfecting some more interesting features for next week? The result is no new Insider Preview Build this week for the Dev Channel.

"No new flight this week #WindowsInsiders, but there is a new #WIPPodcast for you to dig into!," the Windows Insider team tweeted, linking to this week's podcast focusing on Windows Security features.

Intel Introduces Thunderbolt 4: A Truly Universal Connection

But this might be a good chance to delve deeper into last week's Build 20161, which is packed full of features. This was the first major build focusing on new features after months of Microsoft focusing on bug fixes and performance improvements.

As a recap, Windows 10 build 20161 brings

Theme-aware tiles in Start menu: finally a refreshed look coming to the Start menu

Productivity boost through ALT + TAB that now works between apps and sites

Personalized Taskbar: Microsoft plans to "tune default layouts to minimize clutter and perceptions of bloatware"

Improved notification experience with Focus Assist notification and summary toast turned off by default

More settings are migrating from Control Panel to the Settings app

Most of these features are only available to a subset of Insiders. However, we have already shared with you steps to enable select features from this Preview Build to test them before Microsoft makes them available to you.

For complete changelog of the latest Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 20161 for Dev Channel, head over to this link.