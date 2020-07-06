Microsoft Store has always been the best place to get your Surface dose because the company has a support system unlike any other. From free shipping to 60-day return policy, 60-day low price promise, and 90-days free support, the Surface maker also offers financing options for its products.

However, other mega retailers usually offer better deals than official prices... until they don't! Microsoft has slashed the price of its Surface Pro 7, dropping it to $549.99 from its original price of $749.99, along with adding a Type Cover in the bundle.

Get Surface Pro 7 + Signature Type Cover Bundle for $599.99

You can get this ultralight 12.3-inch 2-in-1 laptop powered by Intel i3 10th Gen at a massive discount right now.

Head over to this link.

Add Surface Pro 7 in the bundle.

Next, add your choice of Type Cover (dropping from $159.99 to just $50) in the bundle.

The above should now cost you $599.99 in total.

You do have a few other offers that you can choose to add, as well. For example, $20 off Microsoft 365 Family Subscription and 20% off on select accessories. But even if you don't, you are still saving $309 on this bundle of ultra-light Surface Pro 7 that brings versatility of a studio and tablet, with its stunning PixelSense Display supporting Surface Pen and touch and an all-day battery life.

Microsoft also has several other offers live on its Surface products. Check out this page for more details.