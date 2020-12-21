Insiders were expecting to get at least one more Windows 10 Insider Preview Build before the end of this year, however, the Windows development team has confirmed that won't be happening until at least January.

"Hey #WindowsInsiders, we really tried hard to get a new RS_PRERELEASE build out but it didn't hit the quality bar," the WindowsInsider team tweeted. "Our team is heading out for the holidays so no more flights until January as we spend this downtime to recharge for what's in store for 2021."

Windows 10 Preview Build 21277 (from RS_PRERELEASE) is the latest build, which will now be the last one for this year. This was a pretty big build that introduced x64 emulation for Windows 10 on ARM PCs, added support for Unicode Emoji 12.1 and 13.0, and allowed Insiders to delete the Snipping Tool.

A newer Windows 10 build is also available but from FE_RELEASE

After that Microsoft also released Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 20279 in a Monday surprise. This build, however, was from the FE_RELEASE branch, which was only released to test the Windows development team's "ability to quickly follow-up a flight with another flight."

The company recently gave its Dev Channel Insiders an option to receive builds from the RS_PRERELEASE branch, which are offered as an optional update through the “seeker” experience in Windows Update. All of the Dev Channel Insiders will be eventually moved back to receiving builds from RS_PRERELEASE after the holidays.