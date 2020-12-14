Windows 10 Preview Build 20279 Is Out for Dev Channel

Microsoft has given us a Monday surprise with a new Preview Build. Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 20279 (from the FE_RELEASE branch) is now available for Insiders in the Dev Channel. "This build is largely the same as Build 20277, but we wanted to test our ability to quickly follow-up a flight with another flight," Brandon LeBlanc wrote.

This build won't be offered to those who are currently running Build 21277 (from the RS_PRERELEASE branch) that was delivered last week, since that's a newer build. "We expect to move all Insiders in the Dev Channel back to receiving builds from RS_PRERELEASE sometime after the holidays," LeBlanc added.

Today's Windows 10 Insider Build 20279 changelog only includes the following list of known issues:

We’re looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.

Live previews for pinned sites aren’t enabled for all Insiders yet, so you may see a grey window when hovering over the thumbnail in the taskbar. We’re continuing to work on polishing this experience.

We’re working on enabling the new taskbar experience for existing pinned sites. In the meantime, you can unpin the site from the taskbar, remove it from the edge://apps page, and then re-pin the site.

We’re working on a fix for an issue resulting in some users seeing error 0x80070426 when using their Microsoft account to sign into various apps. If you encounter it, rebooting your PC may resolve this.

We’re working on a fix for an issue where, in recent Dev Channel builds, no drives appear under Settings > System > Storage > Manage Disks and Volumes. As a workaround, you can manage your disks in the classic Disk Management tool.

For more details, head over to the official blog post.