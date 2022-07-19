No More Heroes 3 Comes to PC on October 11, Consoles on October 14; Day 1 Edition Pre-Orders Now Available

No More Heroes 3, Suda 51s next entry in the series that gives you depression the deeper you look into its themes, is finally having its release date for the console and PC versions revealed. The game will jump from Nintendo Switch exclusivity and arrive on the Steam PC platform on October 11, with the console versions following suit on October 14.

A release date trailer for No More Heroes 3 can be seen below:

In No More Heroes 3, Travis Touchdown is tasked with defending Santa Destroy from an intergalactic threat. After being forced out of retirement, he has to climb up the ranks of assassins to prove that he's more than just a washed-up has-been who talks to his cat. Leading the galactic threat is a self-proclaimed superhero known as FU, who has landed on Earth with his sights set on world conquest.

Just as you'd expect from No More Heroes, each of the Galactic Superhero Ranking stages will come with outrageous boss battles, each oozing with personality. Travis will also have access to a wider arsenal of moves than before, thanks to the Death Glove. Unfortunately, this isn't a cheap endeavor as Travis will also have to explore Santa Destroy on Travis’ Demzamtiger to pick up odd jobs, from Coast Guard missions to toilet cleaning, then hit the road to unique locales outside of Santa Destroy like Neo Brazil and Thunderdome to keep the cash rolling in.

The PlayStation and Xbox versions of No More Heroes 3 will also come with a special Day One edition, now available for Pre-Order at XSEED's Store. This special edition of the game sells for $59.99. It comes with a game copy featuring an all-new illustration by series artist Yusuke Kozaki for the case, three art cards, and a double-sided poster featuring Travis and his trusty Demzamtiger.

No More Heroes 3 will be available on PC come October 11. The PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game will be available on October 14. The game will also support Smart Delivery on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S across Europe and Australia.