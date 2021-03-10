Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition Patch 1.27 Crashing Issues Are Being Looked Into
Issues introduced by the latest Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition patch are being looked into.
A few hours ago, developer Team Ninja confirmed on Twitter they are currently looking into the issues introduced to the game by patch 1.27. Many are experiencing crashing issues that were not present in previous versions of the game.
Currently looking into what is causing this issue to some players.
The Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition 1.27 patch went live last week. It introduced support for keyboard and mouse input icons, performance improvements, and bug fixes.
Additional Features
・Added support for keyboard & mouse input icons
This setting can be switched via “System” ⇒ “Keyboard & Mouse Settings” ⇒ “Control Icons”
Bug Fixes
・Fixed an issue which prevented Burst Counters from being used against certain enemies’ Burst Attacks when “Frame Rate Cap” was set to 120
・Further improvements have been made to address the issue of frame rate degradation when “Effect Quality” is set to “High” in “Graphics Settings”
・Shadows are now enabled in cutscenes even when the "Shadows" setting in "Graphics Settings" is set to "OFF"
・Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the fog in stages to appear brighter than expected
・The screen resolution of 1366x768 can now be selected when the desktop resolution is 1360x768
・Changed the settings in “Keyboard & Mouse Settings” ⇒ “Key Configuration” for camera operation via mouse in “Photo mode”
Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition is now available on PC via Steam worldwide. Despite some issues, some of them fixed after launch, the game is an excellent action role-playing game that all fans of the original and of the Dark Souls series should not skip.
Nioh 2 is an amazing action role-playing game, and The Complete Edition is definitely a great way to get into the game, thanks to the huge amount of content and PC-specific options and features, despite some technical issues. This kind of deep experience may not be for everyone, but anyone with even a passing interest in action role-playing games should take a look at the game. Chance is, they will end up being lost in Feudal Japan, battling Yokai, changing history, and continue moving forward for yet another weapon. Or Spirit Stone.
