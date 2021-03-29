Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition Patch 1.27.1 Fixes Crashing Issues and More

A new Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition patch has gone live today, introducing fixes for multiple crashing issues and more.

Patch 1.27.1 introduces fixes for many of the crashing issues that were introduced by the 1.27 patch. The new patch also fixes some 120 FPS mode issues and some unspecified minor bugs.

Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition Patch 1.27 Crashing Issues Are Being Looked Into

Fixed an issue that caused the game to crash when opening the Character Directory with DLSS enabled.

Fixed an issue that could cause a crash when raising to level 750 when using a mouse.

Fixed an issue that caused the game to crash in certain environments.

Fixed an issue that could stop text from appearing on the screen in certain environments.

Fixed an issue that caused the game to crash when using a Gaki Soul Core Yokai Ability in “The Alluring Ancient” sub-mission.

Fixed an issue when playing in 120fps where Burst Counters did not work correctly against certain enemies' Burst Attacks.

Fixed an issue when playing in 120fps Game Mode where certain enemies would behave differently than expected.

Other minor bug fixes.

Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition released earlier this year on PC. This version of the game comes complete with all the DLC released for the original PlayStation 4 release as well as support for PC-exclusive features like NVIDIA DLSS support.

Nioh 2 is an amazing action role-playing game, and The Complete Edition is definitely a great way to get into the game, thanks to the huge amount of content and PC-specific options and features, despite some technical issues. This kind of deep experience may not be for everyone, but anyone with even a passing interest in action role-playing games should take a look at the game. Chance is, they will end up being lost in Feudal Japan, battling Yokai, changing history, and continue moving forward for yet another weapon. Or Spirit Stone.

Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition is now available on PC via Steam worldwide.