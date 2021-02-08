Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition Future Updates to Add NVIDIA DLSS Support, Mouse and Keyboard Button Prompts

Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition will receive multiple updates in February and March that will address some of the most common issues currently found in the game.

With a new post on Steam, it has been confirmed that the development team is currently working on updates that will introduce bug fixes, NVIDIA DLSS support, and keyboard and mouse prompts.

We heard you the past few days about various issues found inside the game.

We took into account all your messages and we are now actively working on several updates planned to be released during February and March to fix these issues. The content of the upcoming updates can be found below: Several bug fixes

Improvement of the performance of the game via the integration of DLSS

The addition of keyboard & mouse prompts

Very uneven performance and the lack of keyboard and mouse controls are the biggest issues found in Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition. It is a shame that these issues are preventing players from enjoying the game, as it is one of the best action role-playing games released in recent times.

With a huge amount of content and a tightly designed action role-playing challenging experience, Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition is a game that can keep those willing to delve deep into its gameplay systems engaged for hundreds of hours. Despite some issues, like incorrect button prompts for mouse and keyboard controls, optimization problems and visuals not much improved over the PlayStation 4 release, the PC version is a solid port that's worth your money, especially if you have the system capable of taking advantage of exclusive features like Ultrawide resolutions and up to 120 FPS gameplay.

Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition is now available on PC via Steam worldwide. Remastered versions of both entries in the series are also available on PlayStation 5