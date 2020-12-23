Nioh 2 1.21 Update Introduces Balance Changes, Bug Fixes
A new Nioh 2 update is now live, introducing balance changes and plenty of bug fixes.
The 1.21 update introduces some changes for the Changing Way Splitstaff skill, the Spinning Dragon Dual Swords skill, and Empowered Ninjutsu and Onmyo Magic as well as tons of bug fixes. You can find the full update notes below.
Nioh 2 received its final DLC expansion, calledThe First Samurai last week. The expansion introduced not only new missions by also a new difficulty level, new Guardian Spirits, new Yokai, and end-game activities.
Steel yourself for the ultimate challenge in the climactic final chapter of the Nioh 2 story.
Take up arms and travel through time to the land of the fabled youth who defeated an oni. Here, Otakemaru’s past, the secret of Sohayamaru and the truth behind the first samurai will all be revealed. The end of your hard-fought journey draws nigh.
• Explore three all-new stages as you face more than 10 intensely difficult missions.
• Take on ferociously tough new bosses and challenging new enemy types.
• Unleash deadly new Active Skills, Yokai Abilities, Guardian Spirits, and more.
Nioh 2 is now available on PlayStation 4 worldwide. The game, alongside the original Nioh, will receive a free PlayStation 5 update that will add 4K resolution support and up to 120 FPS gameplay.
For everyone that recently purchased the PlayStation 5 console, you will be able to experience the complete Nioh 2 adventure in Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition, along with a remastered version of the first entry in the series: Nioh Remastered – The Complete Edition. If you would like all of this content in one convenient place, we have the perfect title for all of your Nioh needs. Get ready to relive the entire series with all DLC included for both titles in The Nioh Collection for PlayStation 5.
All of the titles available on PlayStation 5 will support 4K resolution for crystal clear visuals, up to 120 FPS gameplay for silky smooth combat, ultra-fast load times and the ability to transfer your data from the PS4 versions to pick up your journey right where you left off.
