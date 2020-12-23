Nioh 2 1.21 Update Introduces Balance Changes, Bug Fixes

A new Nioh 2 update is now live, introducing balance changes and plenty of bug fixes.

The 1.21 update introduces some changes for the Changing Way Splitstaff skill, the Spinning Dragon Dual Swords skill, and Empowered Ninjutsu and Onmyo Magic as well as tons of bug fixes. You can find the full update notes below.

Nioh 2 The First Samurai to Add New Difficulty, End-Game Activities; Free Content Confirmed

Here are the English patch notes to the latest update yokai slayers! Please make sure to update when it becomes available and we hope you continue to enjoy #Nioh2 #PlayStation4. 🌱https://t.co/PDgVKmNkmQ pic.twitter.com/gbtbDeeDcV — Team NINJA (@TeamNINJAStudio) December 23, 2020

Nioh 2 received its final DLC expansion, calledThe First Samurai last week. The expansion introduced not only new missions by also a new difficulty level, new Guardian Spirits, new Yokai, and end-game activities.

Steel yourself for the ultimate challenge in the climactic final chapter of the Nioh 2 story.

Take up arms and travel through time to the land of the fabled youth who defeated an oni. Here, Otakemaru’s past, the secret of Sohayamaru and the truth behind the first samurai will all be revealed. The end of your hard-fought journey draws nigh. • Explore three all-new stages as you face more than 10 intensely difficult missions.

• Take on ferociously tough new bosses and challenging new enemy types.

• Unleash deadly new Active Skills, Yokai Abilities, Guardian Spirits, and more.

Nioh 2 is now available on PlayStation 4 worldwide. The game, alongside the original Nioh, will receive a free PlayStation 5 update that will add 4K resolution support and up to 120 FPS gameplay.