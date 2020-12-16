Nioh 2 the First Samurai to Add New Difficulty, End-Game Activities; Free Content Confirmed

The Nioh 2 final DLC expansion, called The First Samurai, will bring a new difficulty level as well as end-game activities that are currently missing.

The new difficulty, called Dream of Nioh, will be accompanied by new Guardian Spirits, new Yokai, and more. There will also be something new for those who are not getting the DLC expansion, as new Ninjutsu, Onmyo Magic, and character customization options will be added to the game for free when the DLC launches tomorrow.

The Nioh 2 The First Samurai DLC expansion will be included, alongside all other DLC released for the second entry in the series, in The Nioh Collection. This collection will also include the first entry in the series complete with all DLC.

For everyone that recently purchased the PlayStation 5 console, you will be able to experience the complete Nioh 2 adventure in Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition, along with a remastered version of the first entry in the series: Nioh Remastered – The Complete Edition. If you would like all of this content in one convenient place, we have the perfect title for all of your Nioh needs. Get ready to relive the entire series with all DLC included for both titles in The Nioh Collection for PlayStation 5. All of the titles available on PlayStation 5 will support 4K resolution for crystal clear visuals, up to 120 FPS gameplay for silky smooth combat, ultra-fast load times and the ability to transfer your data from the PS4 versions to pick up your journey right where you left off.

Nioh 2 is now available on PlayStation 4. The game will release on PC as Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition on February 5th.