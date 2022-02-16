Nintendo Switch Sports to Feature AMD FSR Support – Rumor

The upcoming Nintendo Switch Sports will feature AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution, according to some recent findings.

Twitter user @NWPlayer123 discovered in the Intellectual Property information for the Online Play Test a mention of AMD's upscaling technology. According to well-known dataminer OatmealDome, AMD FSR will be integrated into the game's version of agl, one of Nintendo's graphics rendering libraries that is used for most first-party games. This suggests that AMD FSR could be used in future Nintendo games as well.

found an interesting license from Nintendo Switch Sports, lists FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) pic.twitter.com/cfQKslK6Sg — Nikki™ 🌹 (@NWPlayer123) February 16, 2022

It seems that FSR is integrated in Switch Sports’ version of “agl”, one of Nintendo’s core graphics rendering libraries. This library was used in the past by many first party games (BotW, Odyssey, Splat, ACNH…) This could indicate that FSR may be used in future Nintendo titles. — OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) February 16, 2022

As recent releases like Pokemon Legends Arceus and Shin Megami Tensei V have shown, the Nintendo Switch console is showing all of its technical limitations for open-world and semi-open-world games, so AMD FSR could definitely mitigate some of the issues seen in these games. How AMD technology will be used precisely remains to be seen, but it's undeniable that it will bring some much-needed improvements.

Nintendo Switch Sports launches on Nintendo Switch on April 29th worldwide.