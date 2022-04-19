Xenoblade Chronicles 3 to Launch on July 29th; New Trailer Released

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will release on July 29th, Nintendo confirmed today.

The third entry in the series developed by Monolith Soft was originally announced with a September release date, so the game is releasing well over a month than anticipated.

Alongside confirming the game's release date, Nintendo also shared a brand new Xenoblade Chronicles 3 trailer that provides a new look at the game's battle system, story, and more. You can check out the new trailer below.

Why are Noah and his friends being pursued as "monsters" by the forces of the two nations they hail from? Witness the introduction of the mighty Ouroboros forms, the oversized entities your party can become during battle in this epic continuation of the Xenoblade Chronicles series.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 launches on July 29th on Nintendo Switch worldwide.