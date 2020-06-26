Nintendo Switch Manufacturing “Recovering,” Software Development on Track

What exactly is going on with Nintendo? More than any other major publisher, the Big N has been keeping quiet in recent months, opting not to do a E3 replacement digital event or even any big Nintendo Directs. Naturally, there’s speculation the COVID-19 pandemic has really set Nintendo’s hardware and software production capabilities back, but apparently, that isn’t the case.

During a recent shareholder meeting, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa insisted that Switch production was getting back up to speed despite supply chain disruptions earlier this year.

We could not manufacture (Switch) as planned until May but production has been largely recovering from June. We expect it to normalize around summer. […] We want to deliver (the console) to as many people as possible. We will improve the situation as soon as possible.

Somewhat surprisingly, Furukawa claims COVID-19 hasn’t had any effect on the development of the games Nintendo plans to publish this year…

Currently, we do not see any impact on software set to go on sale this year, but there is a possibility that we cannot sell it as scheduled in the event of a second or third wave (of coronavirus infections.)

Word has it Mario will be Nintendo’s focus this year, with remasters of Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy, and a “deluxe” version of Super Mario 3D World in the works. There are rumors more remasters, including Pikmin 3 Deluxe, are being prepped. The focus on reviving older games may explain why COVID-19 hasn’t affected this year’s lineup much.

As for why Nintendo has opted to remain so quiet this year, that’s anybody’s guess. They’re a secretive company by nature, and I suppose the uncertainty of 2020 has only ramped that up. That said, here’s hoping we hear more about their late-2020 lineup soon.