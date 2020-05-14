But Nintendo obviously has games in the works. Intelligent Systems only oversaw Tecmo Koei’s production of Fire Emblem: Three Houses because it was working on this. Other Nintendo studios will have games ready for release soon, as well. That includes the 3D Mario remasters, but it should also include Pikmin 3 Deluxe.
Pikmin 3 Deluxe Is Coming Soon To Nintendo Switch – Rumor
Pikmin 3 Deluxe is apparently going to be released soon on Nintendo Switch.
VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb, who proved to be a reliable source of rumors in the past few weeks, revealed today that multiple Nintendo studios will have games ready for release soon. Among these games are the rumored 3D Mario remasters and Pikmin 3 Deluxe, an updated version of the third entry in the series originally released on Wii U a few years back.
With Nintendo temporarily abandoning the Direct formula for announcements due to the work from home transition, Pikmin 3 Deluxe could be announced at any time. Even though Jeff Grubb proved to be extremely reliable, we have to take what has been revealed today with a grain of salt until Nintendo finally announces the game.
Pikmin 3, as already mentioned, released on Wii U back in 2013, introducing a lot of new features to the gameplay formula of the series as well as an excellent implementation of the Wii U Gamepad, which will obviously have to be reworked for the Switch release.
- Discover the charming personalities of the plant-like Pikmin creatures as they come to life in multiple shapes and sizes. Five different Pikmin types, including new Rock Pikmin and Winged Pikmin, each offer unique abilities. Rock Pikmin are sturdy creatures who can be tossed at solid objects to break them down. Winged Pikmin have the ability to fly and can carry objects in the air.
- Divide and conquer! Split your Pikmin squads among the three explorers to maximize your strategy.
- Use the Wii U GamePad controller as an in-game camera to capture the alien-safari environment from a pint-sized perspective. Snap and caption photos, then share them via Miiverse.
- Show off your skills in a variety of modes or challenge a friend in the wild and frenetic multiplayer battle mode. (Additional accessories are required for multiplayer mode and are sold separately.)
