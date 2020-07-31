Next Nintendo Switch May Feature DLSS 2.0 Support, Job Ad Suggests

The successor of the popular Nintendo Switch console could be coming with NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 support, judging from a recent job ad.

According to this new ad, NVIDIA is looking for a Senior Embedded Software Engineer for the Tegra solutions Engineering team to work on "next-generation graphics & AI technologies for gaming consoles and AI edge devices." This new engineer will work on "solutions to use artificial intelligence in graphics technologies like NVIDIA's DLSS 2.0"

While the job ad by itself is no indication that a new Nintendo Switch will feature DLSS 2.0 support, it would make a lot of sense for the console to support it, or any other image reconstruction technology, as it would make the console able to target higher resolutions than the GPU would be capable of while keeping its cost low, something that would be in line with Nintendo's current approach.

Earlier this year, Digital Foundry also ran some tests to see how DLSS AI upscaling would benefit current Nintendo Switch games, and the results were great, so DLSS 2.0 support for the next Nintendo Switch console wouldn't be all that far-fetched.

With the Nintendo Switch still going strong on the market worldwide, it's probably too soon to talk about its successor. The possibilities are fascinating, and it will be very interesting to see what NVIDIA and Nintendo will come up with to keep up with the next-gen consoles from Sony and Microsoft.