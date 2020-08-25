Nintendo Switch “Pro” May Support 4K Resolution – Rumor

The rumored new Nintendo Switch model could support 4K resolution, according to a new report that has been shared online today.

Bloomberg's Takahashi Mochizuki, who correctly provided information regarding Nintendo and its consoles before official announcements in the past, revealed today that the Japanese company looked into including more computing power and 4K resolution support into the new Nintendo Switch. The information comes from people briefed on Nintendo's strategy who do not want to be identified.

New Nintendo Switch Model To Release In Early 2021 – Rumor

The specifications of the new machine have yet to be finalized, though the Kyoto-based company has looked into including more computing power and 4K high-definition graphics, people briefed on the strategy told Bloomberg News, asking not to be identified because it’s private.

The new Nintendo Switch Pro model will be accompanied by several games from Nintendo and other studios that will be targeted toward a wide range of players.

The release of the upgraded Switch would be coupled with, or followed by, a slew of games from Nintendo itself and related outside studios, the people said. Those games would address a wide range of players, from casual gamers seeking small doses of escapism to more devoted fans putting in marathon gaming sessions. The focus on next year’s pipeline explains Nintendo’s relatively quiet software release schedule so far this year, the people said.

Rumors of a new Nintendo Switch model have been circulating online for a good while, but Nintendo being so quiet about what's to come in the last few months of 202 and beyond definitely hints at something big brewing at the Japanese company. We will keep you updated on the matter as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.