Enable Nintendo Switch Dark Mode; Here’s How You Activate Nintendo’s Official Dark Theme for the Switch

Nintendo’s hybrid platform, the Nintendo Switch, comes with an official Dark Theme and here’s how you activate it.

Yesterday we provided instructions on how to redeem Switch Download codes through a web browser, and with 'Dark Mode' being a hot item on devices, we wanted to have a look at the Switch’s very own ‘Dark Mode’.

Dark Souls Inspired ARPG Alaloth – Champions of The Four Kingdoms To Release In 2020

By default, the Switch is set to Nintendo’s basic light theme, but Nintendo has also supplied a ‘Dark Mode’ for its hybrid platform which might suit you and your eyes better. Personally, I find the default Light Mode too bright and the Dark theme is more relaxing to me eyes. In addition, the Switch’s Dark Mode matches better with my hardware setup at home.

While most Switch owners will probably know about Nintendo’s Dark Theme, there are some users who don’t look through the platform’s system settings. As such, we’ve included instructions on how to activate the Nintendo Switch Dark Mode down below:

Enable Nintendo Switch Dark Mode Instructions

Navigate to System Settings on the Nintendo Switch

on the Nintendo Switch Find the setting called ' Themes ' in the settings menu

' in the settings menu Highlight en select the “ Basic Black ” option to activate the Dark Mode on the Switch

” option to activate the All set, enjoy

The Nintendo Switch is available globally now.