How to Redeem a Nintendo Switch Download Code & Switch Online Subscription Online

Here you’ll find instructions on how to redeem your Nintendo Switch download code and Switch Online Subscription through a browser.

We often get asked whether a Nintendo Switch download code and Switch Online subscription can be redeemed online as well. The answer is – yes, you can.

On most occasions, your new Switch titles will start downloading once you’ve purchased them in the Nintendo eShop. However, on some occasions you will be presented with a code (be it an obtained or supplied code) that has to be redeemed in the eShop on the Nintendo Switch.

Aside from using it directly on the Switch, you can also redeem Nintendo download or subscription codes through a browser in case you don’t have access to the Switch (or if you hate entering codes on Nintendo’s hybrid platform).

Please follow the instructions below to redeem your codes online:

Redeem Nintendo Switch Download Code & Subscription Code Online Visit ec.nintendo.com/redeem/#/ through a web browser Select Sign in and enter your Nintendo Account e-mail address and associated password, Select Sign in once more Enter the 16-digit download code or subscription code and then select, Next. Re-enter your Nintendo Account password when prompted, then select Redeem All finished and good to go

