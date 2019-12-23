Nintendo has the Most Games in the UK’s Top 10 Christmas Charts; Modern Warfare Beats FIFA and Star Wars
Nintendo has the most games in the UK’s Christmas charts with 4 titles in the top 10 this week.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare retains its first spot with sales increased by 42% week-on-week, thereby beating EA’s FIFA 20 and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. FIFA and Star Wars switched positions with FIFA 20 now taking the 2nd spot in this week’s physical charts through a 73% sales spike. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order dropped a spot, but sales for Respawn’s most recent Star Wars game were up 23% compared to last week.
Nintendo is dominating this week’s UK charts when it comes to having games in the top 10 - four of its games are in the Christmas Top Ten, including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at 4, Luigi’s Mansion 3 at 5, Pokémon Sword/Shield at 6 and Mario & Sonic At The Olympic Games at 8.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe sales were up 30%, while Luigi's Mansion 3 sales dropped by 18%. Sales of both Pokemon Sword/Shield and Mario & Sonic At The Olympic Games were up 21%.
All of the games mentioned above were released this year, except for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which was released back in 2017. Sales for Nintendo's racer on the Switch were boosted by the release of the new Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle.
We've included this week's UK physical top 10 sales chart below:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Title
|1
|1
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
|3
|2
|FIFA 20
|2
|3
|Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
|4
|4
|Mario Kart 8: Deluxe
|5
|5
|Luigi's Mansion 3
|6
|6
|Pokémon Sword
|7
|7
|Just Dance 2020
|8
|8
|Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo Olympic Games
|13
|9
|Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy
|17
|10
|Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled