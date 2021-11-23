Nintendo Concerned About Activision-Blizzard Reports; Doug Bowser Calls the Reports “Distressing and Disturbing”

Nintendo has issued an internal response to the ongoing reports of sexual harassment and toxicity at Activision-Blizzard.

Last week, it became clear that Xbox head Phil Spencer and PlayStation boss Jim Ryan sent out e-mails to staff about the ongoing situation at Activision-Blizzard, both condemning how the publisher has been handling the sexual harassment and toxicity allegations.

The head of Xbox wrote that he was “disturbed and deeply troubled by the horrific events” at the publisher, whereas PlayStation’s Jim Ryan expressed that he was “disheartened and frankly stunned” by the publisher’s handling of the situation.

As now reported by Fanbyte, Nintendo has followed suit. According to the outlet, Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser sent out an e-mail to staff on November 19, addressing the ongoing distressing reports.

“Along with all of you, I’ve been following the latest developments with Activision Blizzard and the ongoing reports of sexual harassment and toxicity at the company,” the Nintendo President wrote. “I find these accounts distressing and disturbing. They run counter to my values as well as Nintendo’s beliefs, values and policies.”

Bowser added that Nintendo has actively been working with the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) to reinforce stances against harassment and abuse in the workplace. Among Microsoft and Sony, both Nintendo and Activision-Blizzard are members of ESA.

“Every company in the industry must create an environment where everyone is respected and treated as equals, and where all understand the consequences of not doing so”, Bowser wrote in the e-mail.

Nintendo PR has confirmed the content of Bowser’s internal message to staff.