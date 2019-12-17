NieR Trademark Filed In Japan By Square Enix, Hinting At Possible Announcements

A new trademark has been filed for NieR in Japan, hinting at an upcoming announcement.

The trademark, as reported by Siliconera, has been filed on November 29th in Japan, but it has only been made public today.

Star Wars Battlefront II The Rise Of Skywalker Trailer Shows Intense Cinematic

The trademark filing comes right after the launch of a website that celebrates the game's 10th anniversary since its release on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. As NieR Automata brought new fans into the series, a remaster of the original game would make quite a lot of sense, considering it is a very good game, despite being different from the sequel developed by Platinum Games, and a bit rough around the edges.

The original NieR never made it to PC following its console release, but the PlayStation 3 version of the game is playable in 4K resolution thanks to the RPCS3 emulator.

While NieR Automata story may not have the same emotional impact of its predecessor, it is an excellent game that no fan of action RPGs should pass on.

You’ll laugh; you’ll cry; you might even contemplate whether androids are capable of feeling emotion at all or if they’re merely going by what they were programmed to do. NieR: Automata rewards long-time fans of Yoko Taro’s works with an experience that transcends any single genre. Although it might not be a perfect game, the sum of NieR: Automata’s unique storytelling meshed with Platinum Games’ style of action meld together into a title well deserving of being one of my personal Games of the Year, not for the story being told but rather HOW 2B’s story was told.

NieR is now available on PlayStation 3 and Xbox One. We will keep you updated on any announcement related to the series as soon as possible, so stay tuned for all the latest gaming news.