NieR 10th Anniversary Site Opens; Producer Teases Various Projects

Square Enix opened today a new website related to the NieR series.

The website has been opened to celebrate the 10th anniversary since the game's release on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

The website doesn't feature much as of now, but there's the chance that something new related to the series may be coming soon, as Square Enix producer Yosuke Saito is teasing various things related to NieR on Twitter.

The original NieR has never been released on other platforms, so a remaster would be rather welcome. The game, while rough around the edges, features a beautiful and emotional story that many consider even better than NieR Automata's.

This is not to say that NieR Automata is a bad game. The action role-playing game developed by Platinum Games is one of the team's finest games.

You’ll laugh; you’ll cry; you might even contemplate whether androids are capable of feeling emotion at all or if they’re merely going by what they were programmed to do. NieR: Automata rewards long-time fans of Yoko Taro’s works with an experience that transcends any single genre. Although it might not be a perfect game, the sum of NieR: Automata’s unique storytelling meshed with Platinum Games’ style of action meld together into a title well deserving of being one of my personal Games of the Year, not for the story being told but rather HOW 2B’s story was told.

NieR is now available on PlayStation 3 and Xbox One. We will keep you updated if a remaster is indeed in the works as soon as possible, so stay tuned for all the latest news.