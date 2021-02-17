Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 to Get New Weapons via Free DLC
NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139, the upcoming remaster of the first entry in the series, is going to receive additional content via free DLC.
Japanese magazine Dengeki PlayStation confirmed, as reported by ryokutya2089, that free weapons and related weapon stories will be added to the game after launch via free DLC. A release schedule has yet to be confirmed, however.
NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 will not just feature improved graphics, but also tweaked and enhanced gameplay. Last week, Square Enix shared new gameplay footage showcasing the Barren Temple which showed how much smoother combat and exploration will be in the remaster, compared to the original.
NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 launches on April 23rd on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One worldwide.
Discover the one-of-a-kind prequel of the critically-acclaimed masterpiece NieR:Automata. Now with a modern upgrade, experience masterfully revived visuals, a fascinating storyline and more! The protagonist is a kind young man living in a remote village. In order to save his sister Yonah, who fell terminally ill to the Black Scrawl, he sets out with Grimoire Weiss, a strange talking tome, to search for the "Sealed verses."
Experience the NieR Replicant story for the first time in the west through the eyes of the protagonist as a brother.