Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Datamining Reveals Garfield, Shredder, More Possible Fighters

The 90s-nostalgia-packed Smash-like Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl launches today with a fairly robust lineup of 20 characters, but dataminers have revealed a number of additional names that may be on the way. A placeholder image and stage for the world’s preeminent fat orange cat (sorry, Heathcliff fans) Garfield has been found, along with TMNT villain Shredder. Hey, Garfield's been kicking people off tables for decades -- it only makes sense.

Dataminers have also found a number of announcer voice lines referring to a rather long list of characters, including the likes of Jimmy Neutron, Squidward, Mr. Krabs, Plankton, Tommy Pickles, Vlad Plasmius, Rocko, Zuko, and even more.

Now, take some of these names with a grain of salt. Garfield and Shredder are almost surely the real deal, but a lot of the voice lines found in the game could just be placeholders. The game’s community manager confirmed as much on the game’s Discord, saying a lot of the voice lines are just “base covering.” Still, this does seem to hint Nick has some pretty big plans for the game – could Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl grow into a Smash-Bros-Ultimate-like behemoth if it proves popular with players? We shall see!

For those who haven’t been keeping up, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl launches with Michelangelo (TMNT), Leonardo (TMNT), April O’Neil (TMNT), Nigel Thornberry (The Wild Thornberrys), Ren (Ren & Stimpy), Stimpy (Ren & Stimpy), Powdered Toast Man (Ren & Stimpy), SpongeBob SquarePants (SpongeBob SquarePants), Sandy Cheeks (SpongeBob SquarePants), Patrick Star (SpongeBob SquarePants), Oblina (Aaahh!!! Real Monsters), Lucy Loud (The Loud House), Lincoln Loud (The Loud House), Helga (Hey Arnold!). Reptar (Rugrats), Zim (Invader Zim), Danny Phantom (Danny Phantom), CatDog (CatCog), Korra (The Legend of Korra), Aang (Avatar: The Last Airbender), and Toph Biefong (Avatar: The Last Airbender).

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is available as of today on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Switch. Who do you hope eventually ends up in the game? Honestly, as long as Rocko makes the cut, I’m happy.