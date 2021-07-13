Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is a Smash Bros. Clone for Kids and Nostalgic Millennials Alike

Another Smash Bros. clone has entered the arena, and this one’s packed with cartoon nostalgia for anybody who grew during the 90s. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl features characters today’s kids will be into, like Spongebob and Lucy and Lincoln Loud, as well as some clearly meant for wistful Millennial types, like Powdered Toast Man, Nigel Thornberry, and Reptar from Rugrats. You can check out the first trailer for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, below.

That actually looked…pretty good? Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is being developed by Ludosity (Ittle Dew) and Fair Play Labs and will feature both online and local play for up to four players. Here’s the game’s official description:

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, is a new platform fighting game featuring fan-favorite Nickelodeon characters. Its roster includes familiar faces from SpongeBob SquarePants, Rugrats, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Danny Phantom, Hey Arnold!, Invader Zim, The Loud House, Aaahh!!! Real Monsters, and more. Nickelodeon's new fighting game will feature 20 themed levels, such as Jellyfish Fields from SpongeBob SquarePants and TMNT's Technodrome. It'll also release with both singleplayer and multiplayer game modes, allowing you to put your skills to the test in competitive matches online, and local multiplayer for up to four players.

IGN has provided the following (incomplete) list of characters that will be in the game…

Michelangelo (TMNT), Leonardo (TMNT), Nigel Thornberry (The Wild Thornberrys), Powdered Toast Man (Ren & Stimpy), SpongeBob SquarePants (SpongeBob SquarePants), Sandy Cheeks (SpongeBob SquarePants), Patrick Star (SpongeBob SquarePants), Oblina (Aaahh!!! Real Monsters), Lucy Loud (The Loud House), Lincoln Loud (The Loud House), Helga (Hey Arnold!). Reptar (Rugrats). Zim (Invader Zim), and Danny Phantom (Danny Phantom).

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Switch this fall.