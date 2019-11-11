Newest Gigabyte TRX40 Motherboards Are Going To Be Pricey!

The newest AMD sTRX4 Threadripper socket motherboards for the 3rd Gen Ryzen Threadripper processors are just about to hit the market and they are about to break your bank.

The AMD TRX40 motherboards will make your eyes water with their absurd price!

From a tip from the leaker @momomo_us hound out that Gigabyte's recently announced TRX40 motherboards at the Bottom Line Telecommunications (BLT) eStore. The leaked information shows that the listings for the new and upcoming new HEDT (High-End Desktop) motherboards could cost a very high amount for early Ryzen Threadripper 3970X and 3960X.

BLT has posted the pricing for Gigabyte'e entire TRX40 lineup which is as follows:

Gigabyte TRX40 Aorus Xtreme This is the most high-end motherboard in Gigabyte's lineup and you pay for that premium, BLT's pricing for this motherboard is $869.62. This motherboard comes with all the features of the previous motherboards and more, with Thermal Reactive Armor and 4 M.2 Connectors.



Gigabyte TRX40 Aorus Master The is the more lower-end motherboard out of Gigabyte's lineup, the price of this motherboard $509.29. This motherboard has jumped from the lowest-end motherboard price of $407.81 to 509.29 which is about a $100 dollar increase compared to the Gigabyte TRX40 Aorus Pro WiFi.



Gigabyte TRX40 Aorus Pro WiFi The low-end motherboard in Gigabyte's lineup, which includes the least amount of features, the cost of this motherboard is $407.81. This motherboard has a total of 3 M.2 connectors on it, along with integrated WiFi into the motherboard itself.



Gigabyte TRX40 Designare The is the more medium-range motherboard from Gigabyte's lineup, the price of this motherboard is $ 646.83.



The X399 counterparts to these cards are X399 Aorus extreme which costs $419.47 which is $450.15 cheaper than the upcoming TRX40 variant (prices per BLT), the X399 Designare EX which costs $407.62 which is $239.2 cheaper than the TRX40 variant and finally the X399 Aorus Pro costs $302.16 only $105.65 cheaper than the TRX40 variant. So, as shown above the TRX40 variants range from vastly more expensive to about $100 more than the X300 variant.

These motherboards are more expensive than their X399 counterparts, so when the TRX40 motherboards hit (along with Threadripper Generation 3) prepare your bank account as they are about to take a HUGE hit!