ASUS Shows Off a Concept 420mm AIO Cooler for AMD TRX40 Socket!

With the higher cooling requirement for AMD's HEDT Ryzen Threadripper 3000 CPUs, ASUS has shown off a concept for a 420 mm radiator AIO CPU cooler, that utilizes three premium Noctua fans. Some extra features that this AIO CPU cooler includes an all-black design with no RGB lights to be shown and a full cover cold plate designed specifically to cool AMD's 3rd Gen Threadripper processors.

ASUS's Concept 420 mm AIO CPU cooler will offer compatibility for TRX40 socket, and uses the Noctua NF-A14 2,000 PWM fans!

This prototype was displayed at ASUS's suite at CES 2020, and this AIO cooler seemingly uses Noctuas NF-A14 2,000 PWM fans, which can spin up to 2,000 RPM and has an all-black design. This all-black design fits well with ASUS's ROG Zenith II Extreme TRX40 motherboard.

Pitaka Announces Air Omni, the Ultimate 6-in-1 MFi Certified Charger for Your iPhone and iPad

The Noctua NF-A14 fans that are used to cool the 420 mm radiator are designed around the idea of offering the most airflow while keeping the overall sound low. The included fans are IP67 Certified with a max sound level of 31.5 dBa and provide a broad speed range of 500 RPM to 2000 RPM. These fans will utilize a fiber-glass reinforces polyamide construction and which offers more dust and water protection.

Another feature of this CPU cooler is that the ASUS's 1.77" LiveDash OLED customizable screen is installed in the CPU block, from the current concept cooler the design of this CPU block is a bit bulkier when compared to other CPU blocks currently on the market but you can expect all the flashy LEDs as the ROG RYUJIN series AIO liquid coolers.

While no official statement has been released if this concept cooler will be coming to the market. If this CPU cooler does see the light of day, ASUS wants to have it ready for the launch of AMD's ThreadRipper 3990X processor, a processor that plans to retail for $3,990 and will offer a total thread count of 128 threads and have a max TDP of 280 watts. ASUS has yet to release any statement about the pricing of this larger AIO cooler. Still, with the overall larger size of the radiator, this AIO cooler will most likely be a bit expensive!