Graphics cards have been hard to find, but Newegg is helping consumers have a chance at getting the graphics card they want. Currently, the Newegg Shuffle is your best option in order to get the GPU you want. Today, Newegg is offering NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 and 3070 as well as the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT, 6800, & 6900 XT graphics cards.

The Newegg Shuffle is where customers can get a chance at purchasing products that are otherwise hard to find in the existing market. GPUs being one of them, Newegg is offering many different models of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series and AMD Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards. All of the GPUs are bundled with other products such as motherboards, power supplies, and monitors.





The Newegg Shuffle occurs almost every single weekday from 8:00 AM PT/10:00 PM EST to 11:00 PM PT/1:00 PM EST. If you're lucky, you will be notified if you were selected in the drawing before 6:00 PM PT/8:00 PM EST and you'll have 2 hours to check out. If you weren't selected, you'll still be notified and you can try again the next day.

As of the time of writing, there are 25 minutes left before the Newegg Shuffle begins. If you are looking to buy a graphics card, trying your luck with the Newegg Shuffle is a good option. If you don't win today and need to buy a GPU, here is a guide on how to purchase the graphics card you want.