World of Warcraft Shadowlands Release Date Announced by Blizzard; Releases on October 27

During today’s Gamescom 2020 Opening Night Live showcase, Blizzard has finally revealed the release date of World of Warcraft Shadowlands.

Fans have been waiting for months for an actual release date. We knew that the eighth World of Warcraft expansions would be releasing this Fall, but an exact date wasn’t shared. So here it is – October 27.

In the new video for the upcoming trailer, Blizzard actually mentioned a release on October 26 at 4 PM PDT, but October 27 is the date that all World of Warcraft fans will be able to enter the Shadowlands.

World of Warcraft Shadowlands is currently live on the PTR. The expansion's pre-patch, patch 9.0.1, was released on the test realm earlier this month. The pre-patch allows players to experience what WoW will offer in terms of content close to the release of the Shadowlands expansion this October. The pre-patch includes the following content for now:

Core Class Updates

In-Game Navigation Improvements

The New Player Experience

Character Creation and Character Customization

The limited-time Scourge Invasion

We’ve launched the PTR today (August 11) with “Week 1” of the events already underway. We’ll move forward to “Week 2” in a couple of days, on August 13.

To test Week 1 with us:

Log in to the PTR.

Accept the quest “An Urgent Request”.

Play through until the completion of Week 1 events, ending with “Advancing the Effort”.

