World of Warcraft Shadowlands Expansion Launches Late 2020, Blizzard Confirms

The World of Warcraft Shadowlands expansion will launch by the end of this year, Blizzard has confirmed.

To date, Blizzard only confirmed that the upcoming World of Warcraft expansion would release somewhere this year. During the company’s most recent earnings call for the 1st quarter of Fiscal Year 2020, however, Blizzard President J. Allen Brack talked about how the Shadowlands expansion, despite the shift to remote work due to COVID-19, is still on track for a release this year and provided us with a more specific release frame – late 2020.

“On the development side, our teams have done a really good job in shifting to work from home”, Brack told investors. “We’re able to welcome select players into the closed alpha for Shadowlands last month. And thanks to the hard work of the team, Shadowlands is on track to launch in Q4 of this year.”

The most recent World of Warcraft expansions, Legion and Battle for Azeroth, were released in August 2016 and August 2018 respectively. Warlords of Draenor, however, launched back in November of 2014.

The Shadowlands expansion is currently being tested in the closed alpha. As covered earlier, the expansion will be bringing ray-traced shadows and Variable Rate Shading (VRS) to World of Warcraft.

In Shadowlands, players will be able to level up from level 50 to level 60 in Azeroth’s afterlife. This 'new' leveling experience is intended as a standalone moment in time.