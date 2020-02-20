New Windows 10 Build Is Out Bringing “Pretty New Icons”

Microsoft has released a brand new Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 19569 to Windows Insiders in the Fast ring. Today's build, as reported earlier in the day, brings new icons to the operating system, which are being designed for Windows 10X, Microsoft's OS for dual screen devices.

Microsoft wrote that it is currently working on a "multi-year effort" that involves the company's design teams to redesign the icons across all of its products. "We started with the Office icons, and now we’re moving forward with updating the icons in Windows 10, starting with the built-in apps like Alarms & Clock, Calculator, Mail, and Calendar," the Windows maker wrote in today's blog post.

Microsoft Releases Colorful New Windows 10X Icons for “Regular” Windows 10

Research and feedback from Windows Insiders showed a desire to see consistency in design and connection to the brand, with enough differences to aid in recognition.

Most of these icons will be updated through the Microsoft Store as app updates. Some of these changes are only visible for the Fast ring Insiders, while the Release Preview ring is currently only getting new icons for Mail and Calendar. The company added that the the coming months will bring more of these freshly designed icons to Insiders and the general public.

Heads up - new build for #WindowsInsiders in the Fast ring! We're beginning to rollout pretty new icons for many of the included apps in Windows 10! https://t.co/PgpX1UGeX6 — Brandon LeBlanc (@brandonleblanc) February 20, 2020

Here are the general fixes and improvements brought by today's Windows 10 build 19569

We fixed an issue resulting in OneDrive not working and using an unexpectedly high amount of CPU for some Insiders on the previous build.

We resolved an issue where SCSI drivers weren’t being recognized with certain third-party virtual machines, which was causing c1900191 errors on these devices. We’re continuing to investigate additional c1900191 errors on other devices.

We fixed an issue impacting Start menu reliability after upgrade for some Insiders.

We fixed an issue resulting in some Insiders experiencing a green screen with a SYSTEMTHREAD EXCEPTION NOT HANDLED error on recent builds.

Known issues

BattlEye and Microsoft have found incompatibility issues due to changes in the operating system between some Insider Preview builds and certain versions of BattlEye anti-cheat software. To safeguard Insiders who might have these versions installed on their PC, we have applied a compatibility hold on these devices from being offered affected builds of Windows Insider Preview. See this article for details.

We are aware Narrator and NVDA users that seek the latest release of Microsoft Edge based on Chromium may experience some difficulty when navigating and reading certain web content. Narrator, NVDA and the Edge teams are aware of these issues. Users of legacy Microsoft Edge will not be affected. NVAccess has released a NVDA 2019.3 that resolves the known issue with Edge.

We’re looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.

We’re investigating reports that some Insiders are unable to update to newer builds with error 0x8007042b.

The Documents section under Privacy has a broken icon (just a rectangle).

When you upgrade with certain languages, like Japanese, the “Installing Windows X%” page isn’t rendering the text correctly (only boxes are displayed).

We’re continuing to investigate the issue where input stops working in some places if clipboard history (WIN+V) is dismissed without pasting anything.

The cloud recovery option for Reset this PC isn’t working on this build. Please use the local reinstall option when performing Reset this PC.