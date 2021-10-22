Early Unboxing Video of the 14-Inch 2021 MacBook Pro Appears Online – Check it Out

Apple launched the new M1 Pro and M1 Max-powered MacBook Pro models recently and so far the anticipation is positive. However, the new models will not arrive at customers until next week. However, the first photos and unboxing video and photos of the 14-inch 2021 MacBook Pro has emerged online which is also compared to the 13-inch MacBook Pro. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Unboxing Video of the 14-Inch 2021 MacBook Pro Emerges Online and Compared Against the 13-Inch MacBook Pro

The new photos and unboxing video of the 14-inch 2021 MacBook Pro offer a closer look at the machine. It shows how the design has changed compared to the previous model. In the unboxing video, it can be seen that the new MacBook Pro is thicker and comes with a black keyboard. In addition to this, upon opening the lid, the MacBook turned on and unveiled the notch.

The video was initially posted on Reddit. As you can see in the image embedded above, the 14-inch 2021 MacBook Pro is noticeably thicker than the 13-inch model. However, the reality is different as both models offer the same thickness and the illusion is only created due to flat edges. The flat edges allowed Apple to create more space for internals. The 14-inch 2021 MacBook Pro unboxing is embedded below for more details.

The new 2021 MacBook Pro models will begin arriving at customers next week and if you want to get a closer look at what you ordered, you can check out the unboxing video. Apple has made great strides with the new MacBook Pro models as is evident with the launch of the new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. We will share more details on the devices as soon as it arrives.

