New Splatoon 2 Update 5.1.0 Includes Changes to Multiplayer; Next Update Scheduled for Late April

Nintendo has detailed Splatoon 2 update 5.1.0 and is planning to release a new update by the end of April.

The most current version of Splatoon 2, version 5.0.1, was released back in October of 2019, and a new update will be arriving later this week on January 8, Nintendo has announced.

Splatoon 2 update 5.1.0 packs various changes to the game’s multiplayer mode, including tweaks to its weaponry. We’ve included these changes below. Please note that by installing the update, players will be prevented from matching with players at the Shoal that are using a previous version of the game.

“With this update we have made adjustments to the abilities of certain weapons to effectively hold the line of battle or to ink turf from afar”, Nintendo writes. “However, we have limited these adjustments in such a way that they should not affect weapon selection for players experienced with using these weapons.”

“Following this update, we plan to consider similar adjustments for many other weapons going forward. Additionally, we will continue to watch for and analyze weapons that appear to have few or no drawbacks, and that also perform well against all other weapons.”

Splatoon 2 update 5.1.0 Release Notes Changes to Multiplayer Specifications for some of the main weapons have been changed. Weapon Change o Splattershot o Tentatek Splattershot o Kensa Splattershot o Hero Shot Replica o Octo Shot Replica o Decreased ink consumption by roughly 8%. o Luna Blaster o Luna Blaster Neo o Kensa Luna Blaster o Decreased amount of time after firing before being able to take further actions by roughly 4/60 of a second. o Decreased ink consumption by roughly 17%. o L-3 Nozzlenose o L-3 Nozzlenose D o Kensa L-3 Nozzlenose o Increased ink consumption by roughly 15%. o Reduced the effect of the Main Power Up gear ability. o Changed the amount of gear ability required to deal up to 33.3 damage from 1.8 times to 2.4 times the amount of the primary gear ability. o Each secondary gear ability is worth 0.3 of the primary gear ability. o Splat Charger o FIrefin Splat Charger o Kensa Charger o Hero Charger Replica o Slightly narrowed the area covered by ink droplets from fired shots. o Bamboozler 14 Mk I o Bamboozler 14 Mk II o Bamboozler 14 Mk III o Reduced the effect of the Main Power Up gear ability. o Changed the amount of gear ability required to deal up to 99.9 damage from 4.1 times to 4.4 times the amount of the primary gear ability. o Each secondary gear ability is worth 0.3 of the primary gear ability. Specifications for the following special weapons have been changed. Special Weapon Change o Splashdown o Extended the area within which damage is dealt upward. o This change makes it easier to deal damage to mid-air opponents from even a moderate distance. o There is no change to the damage area for opponents standing near but lower than the epicenter of the blast. o Increased damage dealt to opponent Ballers by roughly 21%. o Baller o Decreased duration of active time from roughly 7 to roughly 6 seconds.

Points required for using specials have been changed for certain main weapons

Weapon Before After o Tentatek Splattershot o Octo Shot Replica 210 200 o Octobrush o Herobrush Replica 180 170 o Enperry Splat Dualies 210 200 o L-3 Nozzlenose 190 210 o L-3 Nozzlenose D 180 200 o Bamboozler 14 Mk I 180 200 o Soda Slosher 200 210 o Tenta Camo Brella 200 210

Nintendo is planning to release another Splatoon 2 update by the end of April.