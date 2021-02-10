Nintendo will be adding another batch of SNES and NES games to the Nintendo Switch Online library next week.

Arriving on February 17th for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, a total of 4 new titles are being added to the library, including 3 SNES titles and 1 NES game. For the SNES, the following games are being added: 1992’s Doomsday Warrior, 1992’s Psycho Dream, and 1995’s Prehistorik Man.

NES fans will be happy to learn that puzzle game Fire ‘n Ice, also known as Solomon’s Key 2, will be made available as part of the NES Switch Online Collection. Down below you’ll find Nintendo’s new trailer, announcing the arrival of the new SNES and NES games.